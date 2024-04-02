Shropshire Star
Close

Pair arrested on suspicion of attempted murder released on police bail following 'stabbing' in Oswestry

The two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a reported stabbing in Oswestry have been released on police bail.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
A photo from the scene. Photo: Oswestry SNT

Police and ambulance services, including the air ambulance, were called to a property on Leg Street in Oswestry just before 3pm on Thursday, March 28.

A 47-year-old man received advance trauma care at the scene and was taken to hospital by air, while a 35-year-old woman, with injuries not thought to be serious, was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular