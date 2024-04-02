Pair arrested on suspicion of attempted murder released on police bail following 'stabbing' in Oswestry
The two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a reported stabbing in Oswestry have been released on police bail.
By Megan Jones
Police and ambulance services, including the air ambulance, were called to a property on Leg Street in Oswestry just before 3pm on Thursday, March 28.
A 47-year-old man received advance trauma care at the scene and was taken to hospital by air, while a 35-year-old woman, with injuries not thought to be serious, was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.