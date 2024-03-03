Shropshire Star
'No people on the pavement' as car smashes into Oswestry wall and railings

A late night crash in Oswestry left a wall and railings damaged but no people were trapped and no people were on the pavement at the time, say firefighters.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

A fire crew from the town's station was scrambled to Beatrice Street at 11.39pm on Saturday where there were reports of a car crashing into a wall and railings.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "The incident involved one car colliding with a wall and railings, thankfully no persons trapped and no members of the public were using the pavement at the time of the collision.

The scene of the crash. Pictures: James Lewis, Oswestry Fire Station Facebook page

"Our crews ensured the area's safety by making the vehicle electrically safe, cordoned off the area damaged, assessed the area for spilled oil and fuel and tidied the pavement of any debris that could potentially cause harm to members members of the public."

The crew used one hose reel jet, a dry powder extinguisher and small gear to deal with the incident, which was also attended by the police.

The scene of the crash. Pictures: James Lewis, Oswestry Fire Station Facebook page

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident "involved one car in collision with wall, no persons trapped, crews made vehicle electrically safe and used one hose reel jet, one dry powder extinguisher and small gear".

The fire crew sent its incident stop message at two minutes to midnight.

