Stunning sunrise turns the sky red over Shropshire

For, after some brief respite from the rain, it was due to return for the rest of the week.

Those who were awake early were treated to a dawn, that for about 20 minutes got more and more spectacular, lighting up the clouds in the sky.

But the colour soon disappeared replaced by glimpses of sunshine through the clouds.

Shrewsbury photographer, Robert Gwilliam, saw the sky and put his drone camera up in his garden in Monkmoor.

The result was a stunning sunrise photo over Shrewsbury.

The sky was equally beautiful over Ellesmere.

The red sky over Ellesmere this morning. photo Sue Austin

The remainder of the week is expected to be a mix of those showers and some sunshine. But forecasters say it won't be until Sunday when we are treated to another sunny day.

Previous warnings that high ground may have sleet or even snow have now melted away. But overnight temperatures will remain average for February, between 1 and 10 degrees for the next week.