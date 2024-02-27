Shropshire pub named one of the best rural craft beer pubs in the UK
A pub in a Shropshire town has been named as one of the best rural craft beer pubs in the country.
The Bailey Head in Oswestry has been named as one of the three best rural Craft beer pubs or bars in the UK - a finalist in the Society of Independent Brewers - SIBA national Business Awards for an unparalleled sixth time.
The Oswestry pub won the top spot in 2020 and has made it to the final few for six of the last seven years.