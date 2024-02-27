Pictured: Stunning 18th century country cottage hits the market in Shropshire
Cottages in Shropshire don't come much prettier than this - and this one is more affordable than you might think.
Zoopla has just listed a truly beautiful four-bedroom house in Oswestry, with some of the building dating back hundreds of years.
The country cottage is listed by Town and Country Oswestry and they say it's full of "character." The pictures below certainly back up this claim.
"Along with the cottage, there are various outbuildings and stone barn offering fantastic potential," according to the listing.
"Included in the sale is also a detached two bedroom cottage that is currently used as a Holiday Cottage."
It's described as a "fantastic rare opportunity to purchase a lovely property full of character and potential," and it's on the market for £550,000.