Community group launching children's arts group

The sketchbook club is set to become a monthly affair, with a different resident artist hosting the session each week, sharing their skills in a variety of techniques and styles.

The sessions will be open to young people of every ability, aged six to 16.

The club said it has been "very generously" supported by the Rotary Club of Oswestry Mary Hignett Bequest Fund, allowing it to offer limited free spaces.

However, it added that donations would still be gratefully received to further its community work.

Gemma Manning-Bentley, Qube’s Art and Creativity Officer, said: “We are so excited to offer this opportunity at Qube. We strongly believe that art should be accessible to everyone and we hope that this club will help to encourage our local creative young people.

"We are enormously grateful to the Rotary Club of Oswestry Mary Hignett Bequest Fund for their kind grant, which will enable us to provide the young people with access to talented local artists at the sessions."

For details on when the sessions will be held or to book, which is essential, visit https://qube-oca.org.uk/workshops/