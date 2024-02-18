The village centre pub becoming renowned for the food it serves

It's an historic pub and a large feature within a small village which has become a gastronomic place to be.

The Bradford Arms in Knockin stands out within the small village on the border with Wales due to its size and vivid white paintwork, complemented by a Tudor-inspired thatched frontage and a three-sided clock from when it was built in 1902.

The pub takes its name from the Earl of Bradford, a peerage taken from the ancient hundred of Bradford in Shropshire, and who owned much of the land in and around the area, while the family's coat of arms is displayed in the pub sign.

A walk inside gives a visual of a pub which manages to combine old-fashioned touches such as a fireplace and an oak bar with a lot of modern flourishes, including televisions in and around the pub, a pool table and modern fabrics on the seats and carpet.

The pub is owned by Marstons and changed hands a few weeks ago, so is now run by landlady Pauline Jones and her team, with bar manager Tom Evans among those getting to know the workings of the pub and the people who frequent it.

Tom Evans said the pub had a warm and welcoming feeling

He says he has been learning about the history of the pub, and described it as a nice venue which is becoming busier as word about the new management spreads.