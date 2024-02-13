Invitation to see one of market town's oldest buildings and have a say in it's future

The Grade 1 listed Llwyd Mansion on the corner of Bailey Street and Cross Street in Oswestry has been taken into council’s ownership and councillors are now looking at possible options for its future use.

The building dates back to the 15th century and was altered in the 17th century.

Most recently it was a Toni & Guy hair salon, but has been vacant since the salon closed in 2022.

Special open days are being held on Friday and Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

A spokesperson for the council said: "This is your chance to share your views and help us shape the future of this important building."