Crash call to fire service finds car down embankment but no driver in sight

When crews from Oswestry Fire Station and their colleagues from North Wales Fire Service arrived on the scene at Craignant, near Oswestry, at 7.27am, they found a car down an embankment but no-one was with the vehicle.

Crews used a thermal camera to check out the scene.

A spokesperson said: "One car found down embankment, no sign of persons located with vehicle."

The incident stop message was sent at 8:24am.