Crash call to fire service finds car down embankment but no driver in sight
Fire crews from Shropshire and North Wales were scrambled to reports of a car down an embankment this morning .
By David Tooley
Published
When crews from Oswestry Fire Station and their colleagues from North Wales Fire Service arrived on the scene at Craignant, near Oswestry, at 7.27am, they found a car down an embankment but no-one was with the vehicle.
Crews used a thermal camera to check out the scene.
A spokesperson said: "One car found down embankment, no sign of persons located with vehicle."
The incident stop message was sent at 8:24am.