The process leading up to a work of art is showcasing in new exhibition

Process showcasing the work of 23 different artists using various materials.

The exhibition aims to demonstrate the background work that goes into creating a finished artwork, including everything from initial drawings, sketchbooks, models, samples, testers, and even

complete failed attempts.

Most of the artists in the exhibition are local to Oswestry, with some from further afield, including Liverpool, North Wales, and Walsall. The exhibition covers textiles, ceramics, sculpture, jewellery, glass, printmaking, painting, cyanotype printing, illustration, rag rugs and stitching.

Qube’s Art and Creativity Officer, Gemma Manning-Bentley said: “In the spirit of 'New Year, New Me' we know that many people try out new crafts and skills. It’s easy to become disheartened

when we don’t master things immediately, but it’s important to remember that anyone good at anything has put in lots of time and effort to get there.”

As well as the exhibition, there will be opportunities to meet with artists during drop-in sessions on Saturday mornings, from 10 am until 12 pm, workshops with some of the artists to allow others to

learn their craft, and there will be a Crafty Evening on February 29 from 6-8pm, where makers take along their current projects.