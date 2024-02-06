Road near Oswestry still flooded weeks after storm
Drivers have been warned not to go through flood water that has been sitting for weeks on a road near Oswestry.
By Sue Austin
The unclassified Burma Road at Park Hall is used by people visiting the adjacent Venue - home of The New Saints Football club and by many travelling to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
The dip in the road has been subject to flooding for more than quarter of a century.
Following storm after storm the road has been under water for several weeks already this year.