Atlantic rowing challenge pair face storms, capsize and being slapped by flying fish as the bid to finish the race

Dani Jones and her husband Mark are two thirds of the way into the Talisker Atlantic Challenge, rowing from La Gomera to Antigua a 3,000 nautical mile trip.

On route the couple have encountered storms where their boat has been knocked down and Mark washed overboard twice. And he also suffered an eye injured when a flying fish slapped him in the face.

Mark doing a rowing stint

Dani's father Ian, from Oswestry is not far in front teamed up with rowing partner, Jim Ronaldson and their boat, Never too Late, aiming to be among the oldest crew to take part in the event.

Ian took part in the race with ex-military colleagues in 2019 and Dani flew out to Antigua to meet him at the finish.

She and Mark, who live in Brittany, then pledged to take part themselves.

Ian Davies from Oswestry with daughter Dani

Mark's mother, Naomi Hutton has been keeping in touch with the couple and said it had been a difficult challenge.

"Following a really strong start, Mark and Dani were both struck with terrible sea-sickness whilst still in the island currents of the Canaries," she said.

"Just as they were getting going again, they were alerted by another boat that they were on collision course and that they needed to stop, which they did.

" Wanting to get going again, they continued and rowed straight into a frightful storm. Firstly, they had a 90 degree knock-down, then Mark was washed overboard by a giant wave

"They were pinned in the storm for several days before they could get going again.

Dani enjoying some food supplies

"During the next storm they they capsized and lost their course, then suffered another knock-down when trying to get back on course ."

"Mark suffered a perforated eardrum due to a wave crashing into his head, plus, one of his eyes was closed up for a few days when a flying fish slapped into his face, causing slime and scales to go into his eye."

However Denise said the couple were now flying after a tricky few days and that she was flying out to Antigua to meet them.

"They are working really hard to get back to their two children, who will be there to meet them in Antigua, hopefully finishing in a couple of weeks."

Dani and Mark Jones and there children: Ellie and Eoin..

She stressed the journey had not been all bad.

"They have seen lots of tuna and a shark hunting them, but I think the blue whale has been the most amazing thing they have seen.

"The whole experience has been 'other-worldly', challenging their physical and mental strength more than they could possibly have imagined."

Naomi said she had also kept tabs on Ian's boat.

"They've had a few fairly static days recently as they are quite far north. About a week ago, Ian got food poisoning and then they were affected by some unfriendly weather, pushing them further north and east.

"For the most part he and Jim have had favourable conditions and at one point couldn't row as quickly as they were being pushed along so spent several days sunbathing on deck Experience seems to be telling with them in front."