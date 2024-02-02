Watch: 24-hour spinathon raising money for students to enjoy outdoor activities

The 24 hour spinathon is taking place at Derwen College for students with learning disabilities.

Special spin bikes have been set up at the College and from 10am on Friday until 10am on Saturday dozens are getting into the saddle in the sponsored event. Those in wheelchairs could use hand spin equipment.

A special dance performance by students from the college launched the 24-hour event which is raising money to allow students to enjoy outdoor adventure activities.

Two members of staff, Steve Evans and Kelli Jones, have pledged to complete the entire 24-hour stint on the bikes while others have signed up for hour-long or more sessions.

One of those who joined in early on was the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn, who was in full regalia for her pedal.

Taking her turn in the Derwen College 24 Hour Spinathon, High Sheriff of Shropshire Mandy Thorn.

It was launched by sports co-ordinators Steve Evans and Sian Thomas. Steve is pedalling for the full 24 hours, while Sian will be running themed spin classes at intervals through the day and night. Also in the saddle for the entire 24 hours is Kelli Jones.

Derwen Charity fundraiser and events coordinator Megan Charman says: “This is the third Derwen Charity Spinathon, and we want to make it our biggest yet.

“Previously, students and families have kindly invested time, energy and money in this event. To say there has been blood, sweat and tears is no exaggeration.

“The entire event will be live streamed, and there’s entertainment through the night, including Abba, country, musicals and 90s themed music."

There is still time for people to donate to the spinathon via derwen.me/DerwenSpinathon while a live stream is available on derwen.me/Spinathon-Livestream.

Upcoming Derwen Charity events for 2024 also include a 10k fun run and walk on March 23, and the Derwen Fete weekend from on May 25/26.