Woman found dead after police called to A5 at Oswestry named as retired care worker

Deborah Elaine Evans, aged 65, was found dead on Sunday after police and paramedics were called to the stretch of main road Five Crosses roundabout and the Gledrid roundabout near Gobowen.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.45am.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told that "despite best efforts of passers-by at the scene", she was pronounced dead by paramedics.

West Mercia Police was satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Her body was identified by police using photographic ID.

The force said it had been alerted following concerns for a woman's safety, with the road then closed in both directions for several hours.

Mrs Evans, who was born in Leicester but lived in Grapes Lane, Dudleston Heath, was a retired care worker.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to May 14 this year.