Long delays reported on A5 north of Oswestry following crash

They had received reports of a persons being trapped at the Weston Rhyn of the A5 and B5009 at 3.22pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

The fire service said the road traffic collision involved two cars, but no persons were trapped, and crews made vehicles safe.

The crew stop message was received at 4:03pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.15pm this afternoon to a road traffic collision involving two cars on the A5 at Weston Rhyn. It does not appear anyone has been seriously injured."

AA Traffic News reported the A5 was partially blocked with long delays due to crash on the A5 both ways near the B5009.

"Congestion to the Whittington Roundabout for traffic heading away from Oswestry and back to the Halton Roundabout for traffic heading away from Ruabon," the website said. It says that the crash was first reported at 2.44pm.