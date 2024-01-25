'Illegal' car scooped off the streets of Oswestry in under an hour as police react to local reports

Officers said on Thursday that a member of the local community reported a car for having no insurance or road tax and, after making checks of their own, they swooped on it in Swan Lane.

PCSO Kurt Mabe, of the policing team in Oswestry central, said: "A car was seized from Swan Lane, Oswestry after a member of the local community reported it for no insurance or road tax.

"After local enquiries to find the registered keeper failed, we arranged for the vehicle to be recovered."

PCSO Mabe said it took 10 minutes from their arrival to recovery being arranged and a further 40 minute wait for the truck to arrive.

"So in under an hour we have removed an illegal car from our roads," he added.

"Any more concerns like this let us know and we will do our best."