Storm Jocelyn dislodges hoardings from around 15th century Oswestry building
Storm Jocelyn has torn hoardings from around a Grade I listed Oswestry building as high winds hit the region.
Amber and yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued covering much of the UK, including Shropshire, as the second named storm in 48 hours has struck.
Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel disruption, hot on the heels of Storm Isha.
In Oswestry town centre, hoardings erected around Llwyd Mansion in Cross Street have been blown free.
The 15 century listed building was bought by Oswestry Town Council last year.
West Mercia Police officers were on the scene on Wednesday morning and the force has been approached for comment.