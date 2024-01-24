Storm Jocelyn dislodges hoardings from around 15th century Oswestry building

Amber and yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued covering much of the UK, including Shropshire, as the second named storm in 48 hours has struck.

Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel disruption, hot on the heels of Storm Isha.

In Oswestry town centre, hoardings erected around Llwyd Mansion in Cross Street have been blown free.

The hoardings blown from Llwyd Mansion. Photo: Chris Langston

The 15 century listed building was bought by Oswestry Town Council last year.

West Mercia Police officers were on the scene on Wednesday morning and the force has been approached for comment.