Horse rescued from farm machinery by firefighters in Oswestry

The incident happened at Cefn Lane, Nantmawr, Oswestry.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 11.33am on Saturday, January 20, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Oswestry.

"One horse rescued from farm machinery using rescue tender appliance. Owner of horse in attendance."

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.