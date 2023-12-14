Two more drivers have to be rescued after finding themselves stranded in flood water

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has re-iterated its plea to people not to drive into flood water after six crews were tied up in two rescue operations.

A driver had to be rescued after a vehicle got stuck in water under a bridge at Walcot, Telford, at about 2.45pm.

Three crews including the rescue tender were mobilised from Wellington and had to rescue the driver.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A Swift Water Rescue Technician was committed to the water to secure the vehicle and recover it to safety using the winch on the rescue tender."

The operation was under control by 3.30pm.

While that rescue was underway control staff received another 999 call from a stranded motorist in Melverley.

Crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Shrewsbury were send to the scene and discovered two people trapped by the flood waters in their vehicle.

They were released and the vehicle brought to dry land. The driver and passenger were checked over by ambulance staff.

Earlier this week Oswestry Fire Station crew members released a statement urging drivers not to enter flood water.

It said: "It’s better to add an extra 10-15 minutes to your journey rather than risk your car’s engine and electrics being ruined, or even worse, the vehicle being swept away."

"Unless you’re driving a high-riding 4x4 or SUV, the maximum depth most experts advise you drive a standard car through is 10cm."