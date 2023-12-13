Two-vehicle crash closes A495 in both directions in Shropshire

Oswestry Police reported that the A495 Whittington Road was closed in both directions at Whittington roundabout towards Whittington on Wednesday afternoon, and urged motorists to find alternative routes.

The road was closed at about 3.30pm, with AA Roadwatch reporting queueing traffic in both directions between Burma Road and Drenewydd, and congestion to the A5 Oswestry Bypass.

By 5.10pm AA Roadwatch said sensors showed that traffic could pass the scene again.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said two fire appliances were sent from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

The incident involved two vehicles and firefighters made the vehicles safe.

Also at the scene of the incident were the ambulance service and police.