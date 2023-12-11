Bands strike the right note for celebration concert in memory of talented musician and his mother

Alan Metcalfe, 54 was a musician firstly with the Wem Jubilee Band then Porthywaen Silver Band.

He and his mother, Eileen, 92, lost their lives in a blaze at their home in Glentworth Avenue, Morda near Oswestry in December 2022.

Alan Metcalfe, centre, when he received an award for his voluntary work

The Celebration of Brass concert was held at the Holroyd Centre at Weston Rhyn at the weekend.

As well as the two bands were also performances from some of those who took part in the Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Porthywaen Silver Band at the concert at the Holroyd Centre

In the audience was David Preston, a friend of Alan and Eileen.

He said: "For the audience, it was a privilege to be part of the most amazing evening that commemorated and celebrated in the most appropriate manner the lives of two very special people in both the brass world and their local community - an evening that will long be remembered.

"Thank you to everyone who made this such a poignant but enjoyable evening. The message from both bands was simply - You’ll Never Walk Alone. Everyone enjoyed the evening and remembered two very special and loved friends who have left behind a shared legacy in Porthywaen Silver Band and Wem Jubilee Band of service, commitment and smiles."