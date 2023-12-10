Red flood alerts issued for Shropshire river after torrential rain and high winds

The two flood warnings are for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook - where a woman had to be rescued by firefighters from her partially submerged car on Saturday - and downstream at Melverley.

It could mean the already swollen River Severn rises further with the Vyrnwy flowing into it.

Levels were expected to peak on Saturday night with the Government's flood system warning that roads and properties could be affected including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads.

"We expect river levels to remain high for several days," a spokesperson said.

Yellow flood alerts are in place for the Severn/Vyrnwy confluence and the River Severn the entire length of Shropshire although current predicted levels are not as high as in past major floods.

There are also alerts for the Ledwyche Brook and the River Rea, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the Tern and Perry Catchments and the Upper Team.

Across the Welsh border alerts are in place for the Lower Severn Catchment, affecting Newtown, Welshpool and Llandrinio, the Vyrnwy catchment taking in Meifod and Llansantffraid bridges and Llanymynech. The River Dee is also on flood alert from Llangollen downstream to Bangor-on-Dee and beyond.

Emergency services have warned motorists not to drive through flood water.

Fire crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Shrewsbury were called out to rescue a driver and her pet from a partially submerged car near Maesbury Marsh on Saturday.

The water rescue unit was involved in helping the woman to dry land.