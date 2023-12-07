Tractors will light up the dark night in memory of popular young farmer

Scores of agricultural vehicles will set off from the Oswestry Livestock Market on Saturday evening for a 35 mile, two hour tour of villages. Their owners have been busy getting decorations ready for night run.

The event by Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers will raise funds for the Lingen Davies cancer charity based in Shrewsbury in tribute to Will Roberts.

Will of Pennant Farm, Gobowen, died from a brain tumour on December 12 last year.

The son of Dave and Sue Roberts, he was affectionately known by all as “Choc” because of his love of chocolate.

Charles Dean, Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers President said, “We hope this becomes an annual event and that it becomes known locally as “Choc’s” Tractor Run to keep his name alive in the farming community and, at the same time, raise money for this much needed cancer charity.”

Helping to the organise the event is Oswestry resident, Mike Lade, whose wife was supported by the Lingen Davies centre during her treatment for breast cancer.

Mr Lade said the tractors will muster from about 3.30pm so local people can walk round them at the livestock market and meet the farmers and drivers.

They will set off at about 5pm and take in West Felton, Ruyton XI Towns, Baschurch, Burlton, Cockshutt, Ellesmere, Dudleston Heath, St Martins, Gobowen, Whittington, Oswestry and Morda. "The tractors will then return to the Livestock Market via Mile End roundabout where once again people will be able to walk round the tractors."

"There will be marshals and bucket collectors in the villages and through the town to raise money for the cancer charity."

Anyone wanted to track where the tractors are during the evening can keep up to date on the event's facebook page, facebook.com/oswestryilluminatedtractorrun.