Shropshire trunk road reopened after 12 hour closure following lorry overturning

The A5 near Oswestry was shut just after 1pm on Mondayafter a lorry left the road and slipped down an embankment.

No one was hurt but an operation got underway to retrieve the heavy goods vehicle with the A5/A483 closed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to 999 calls after the HGV left the Oswestry bypass between the Mile End and A495 junctions just after 11am.

Fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and Wellington went to the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said: "An HGV has come off the highway and has come to rest down the embankment. Take it slow and stay safe."

Shortly afterwards National Highways announced that the usually busy stretch of road had closed to allow the recovery of the lorry.

Motorists were being diverted via the A5 and the B5009 - the Queens Head to Whittington Road.

National Highways announced that the road was reopened at 1.15am on Tuedsay.