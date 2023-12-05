Festive jumper day sent to raise funds for children's charity

A Christmas Jumper day is being held at the home of Barbara Molesworth, Garden Croft, Daisy Lane in the village of Whittington on December 16.

Mrs Molesworth together with her late husband Doug, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charity over many years.

In recent years she has held an open garden event along with fellow villagers, in the summer along with the winter fundraiser.

There will be seasonal refreshments.

"Save the Children funds work were vulnerable children are at risk," Mrs Molesworth said.