Streets packed as Oswestry's festive weekend kicks off with Christmas Live

The streets of the town were taken over by fairground rides for the evening, and today the fun continues with carnival floats in the Christmas Parade, before people are treated to the spectacle of hundreds of running Santas taking on a five kilometre run tomorrow morning.

The Oswestry Christmas Live event, organised by the town council, kicked off at 5pm yesterday, with the town centre transformed amid a host of rides, market stalls, and live musical performances.

Bailey Head's market square hosted music while Father Christmas was at his grotto at the indoor market.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose was also present with a spectacular giant snow globe at Festival Square throughout the evening.

The unusual attraction was available for selfies and pictures, while the mayor welcomed any donations to her charity fund.

Today will see the Rotary Club's annual Christmas parade taking place.

The floats will set off from the Lower Brook Street/Church Street Junction at about 11am.

They will follow a route through the town centre with volunteers collecting money for Rotary Club charities.

Speaking ahead of the event a spokesman said: "Every year, Borderland Rotary Club organise the parade for the community and to collect money for local good causes and charities, it also brings some festive fun to the town and has, in the past seen attracted lots of people to the to the shops and bars in the town centre."

As well as donation buckets for cash the club has also set up a QR payment code for those who don't have cash with them.

The weekend's festivities culminate in a 5k Santa Run, organised by Adrenaline Events.

Hundreds of Santas will line up at the start of the fun run in Smithfield Street for the start gun at 9am.

Every runner is given a Santa suit and will get a medal when they cross the finish line.

There will be roads closed in the town centre at various times through the weekend.