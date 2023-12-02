Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, had put a large sign up at the site, off the A5.

The sign carried the message 'Stop the Genocide in Gaza', and had a number of metal skulls above the wording.

But following a complaint from a member of the public who reported the sign as offensive, police visited the centre.

However, due to it being closed they took the decision to turn the sign round so the message was not visible.