Tourist attraction boss 'told to re-word Gaza sign by police' after putting it up alongside A5
The man in charge of a Shropshire visitor attraction says police told him to re-word a sign opposing the bloodshed in Gaza following a complaint.
Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, had put a large sign up at the site, off the A5.
The sign carried the message 'Stop the Genocide in Gaza', and had a number of metal skulls above the wording.
But following a complaint from a member of the public who reported the sign as offensive, police visited the centre.
However, due to it being closed they took the decision to turn the sign round so the message was not visible.