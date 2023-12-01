Muddy conditions cut Shropshire craft festival to just one day

The popular Made on the Borders Homemade Festival at the British Ironwork Centre will only be held on Saturday and not the entire weekend as planned.

The festival attracts scores of crafters and many hundreds of visitors.

Organisers at the centre near Oswestry are now urging people to go along on Saturday, December 2, as it will not be open on the Sunday.

"Our festival is now running on the Saturday only," a spokesperson said.

"We want this festival to be as special as possible, but due to the heavy rainfall this season and our reliance on field parking we are having to cancel the Sunday as the public vehicular ins and outs would make the second day a very wet, muddy and messy business.

"We have emailed all stall holders with more information - but rest assured this Saturday is going to be amazing."