Cheers! English Whisky Day takes distillery owner to Parliament

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan welcomed Chris Toller and the team at Henstone Distillery to Parliament.

Henstone Distillery was established in 2017, based just outside Oswestry at Weston Pools. It has recently announced plans to expand, backed by the owner of Park Hall-based The New Saints FC.

Mrs Morgan said she was pleased to see the distillery ‘put North Shropshire on the map’ at the event.

“This English Whisky Day I was delighted to be joined in Parliament by Chris and the team from Henstone Distillery, based just outside Oswestry," she said.

“We have such fantastic businesses in North Shropshire, and it is always lovely to see their products being sold down in Westminster as well as back home.

“As our local MP, I am passionate about putting our constituency on the map in Westminster. Hopefully showcasing some fantastic local products will help us do just that!”