The A5/A483 between the Oswestry Mile End Junction and the Whittington Roundabout will be closed on a night at the end of November, expected to be on November 27. It will close between 8pm and 6am.

Vehicles being used for police, fire and rescue authority or ambulance purposes or vehicles being used in connection with the works or for winter maintenance purposes will be exempt from the closure.

A diversion route will be via the B5009, and alternative junctions of the A5 will be signed.

How the Oswestry Innovation Park could look.

The pedestrian bridge is being put in to connect the Innovation Park that has been planned for the south side of the trunk road with the town.