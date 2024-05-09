Firm to expand offices into former restaurant

The change of use planning application was lodged back in February with Powys County Council for The Station Grill in Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain by Paul Goodwin of the Wynnstay Group.

Planning agent Paul Middleton of Roger Parry and partners explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Middleton said: “Wynnstay are located adjacent to the Station Grill, so the site lends itself to being amalgamated with the existing employment site.

“Allowing for the change of use to office space, will allow their existing site to develop and grow further.

“The appropriate expansion or modernisation of existing businesses in-situ is supported to reduce the inconvenience and disruption of moving, whilst retaining the source of employment within the community.

“Wynnstay’s existing site in Llansantffraid is their head office, and the acquisition of the neighbouring Station Grill site presents an opportunity to expand the business further and boost the economy.

“This considerable investment demonstrates a long term commitment to the business and community.”

He explained that around 20 members of staff would be moved from the Eagle House to the Station Grill site.

Mr Goodwin said: “Which will allow for a better working environment to be created overall as Eagle House is currently overcrowded and lacks a large meeting room space as the business has expanded over the years”

One of the hurdles the proposal had to jump over is that as a pub/restaurant The Station Grill could be viewed as a community facility and its loss would be a concern.

Mr Goodwin points out The Lion Hotel is nearby and that The Sun Hotel in the village is due to re-open.

Mr Goodwin said: “The Station Grill was marketed for sale for some three years with no success, including several price reductions, and has been closed down since January 2023.”

Llansantffraid and Deytheur Community Council had supported the scheme.

Planning officer Natalie Hinds said: “Owing to its prominent location within the settlement, alternative uses for the building should be considered in order to bring the vacant building back into use.

“It is noted that this would result in the loss of a food and drink establishment, however there are several other existing businesses within the settlement boundary which provide these facilities.”

Ms Hinds explained that “reasonable efforts” have been made to try to sell the existing business, but these have been unsuccessful.

She added: “As such, it is considered that the loss of this A3 use is not likely to significantly detrimentally impact upon the provision of these services for the local population.”

Due to this Powys County Council approved the application and recommended conditional consent for the scheme.