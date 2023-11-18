Police, ambulance and fire services were scrambled to the scene on the B4580 in Oswestry just before 9pm on Friday.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, which found one person trapped in a car after the smash.

A spokesperson from Oswestry Fire Station said: "Fire crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry, and Wellington, equipped with Holmatro tools, cutters/spreaders, chocks and blocks, successfully rescued one casualty from a saloon vehicle.

"A fantastic collaborative effort from all involved."

West Mercia Police closed the B4580 while the rescue took place and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received two hour later, at 11.11pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the police have been approached for comment.