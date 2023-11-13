A5 near Oswestry partially closed after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision between two vehicles on the A5 in Queen's Head near Oswestry at around 1.20pm.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington stations. The police and land ambulance were also in attendance.

The road remained partially closed at 2.30pm with diversions in place.

A spokesperson from the fire service said casualties were left in the care of the ambulance services.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.