In pictures: Schoolchildren lay crosses on town's war dead in moving service

The children of Our Lady and St. Oswald Catholic Primary School were invited by the local branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) to Oswestry General Cemetery.

The children laid poppy crosses on the 92 war graves at the cemetery.

Children of Our Lady and St. Oswald Catholic Primary School visited Oswestry General Cemetery for a remembrance service and to lay crosses at war graves

RAF cadets Lola Thomas and William Shaw were also present

Harris Morgan-Booth played the Last Post

Poppy crosses were put down on 92 graves

Oswestry School pupils

53 graves were for soldiers from the First World War

Children and cadets at the cemetery

Neil Lawrenson, chair of Oswestry Royal British Legion, spoke to children including Karter Boyne

Herbie Jones, 11, and Mia Humphreys, 10, and then Cadet and Oswestry School pupil Bertie Shute, RAF cadets Lola Thomas and William Shaw, and with them in the middle is Gary Stevenson who is the RBL Poppy Appeal organiser

Gary Stevenson from the RBL said there were 53 graves from the First World War and 39 from WWII.

"Many of them came from Oswestry Military Hospital at Park Hall Camp, which why there is such a high number compared to elsewhere in Shropshire," he said.