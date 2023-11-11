In pictures: Schoolchildren lay crosses on town's war dead in moving service
Children from an Oswestry primary school have paid their respects to men who died during the First World War more than 100 years before they were born.
The children of Our Lady and St. Oswald Catholic Primary School were invited by the local branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) to Oswestry General Cemetery.
The children laid poppy crosses on the 92 war graves at the cemetery.
Gary Stevenson from the RBL said there were 53 graves from the First World War and 39 from WWII.
"Many of them came from Oswestry Military Hospital at Park Hall Camp, which why there is such a high number compared to elsewhere in Shropshire," he said.