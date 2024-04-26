Tories respond after Lib Dem leader roasts Government on farming policies

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan visited a farm in Treflach and "slammed the government for turning their back on farmers".

The party leader reiterated the Liberal Democrats' calls for the farming budget to be raised by £1 billion to support British Farmers and said the industry was being let down on everything from staff shortages to the undercutting of farmers in the New Zealand and Australia trade deals.

Simon Baynes, the Clwyd MP who is the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for North Shropshire hit back.

Mr Baynes said: “I am working to support local farmers to ensure we continue to create better jobs and even more opportunities across North Shropshire.

"I live on a farm in Lower Hordley, near Ellesmere, and regularly meet with local farmers, food producers and agricultural suppliers to listen to the farming community to ensure that their needs are addressed.