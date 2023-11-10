'Essential repairs' to close bridge later this month

Shropshire Council said that Morton Bridge, which carries the B4396 over the River Morda to the south of Oswestry will be shut from November 21 to December 1.

A spokesman for the council said: "The work will involve taking down and rebuilding the downstream parapet and general pointing works following a road traffic collision earlier this year.

"To carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic from 9.30an to 4pm each day, with two-way traffic lights in use between 4pm and 9.30am.

"When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

"Every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience to the local community during the work."

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of the council.