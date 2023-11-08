Oswestry prepares Remembrance schedule for important weekend

This year's appeal has seen stalls at Oswestry Sainsbury’s and Morrisons supermarkets and Stan’s Superstore, Gobowen, which RBL organiser Gary Stevenson says have been "doing a roaring trade".

He said: "Our sincere thanks to these stores for providing the opportunity for the public to give to the appeal, as well as military service veterans manning the RBL gazebo at Red Square.

"It was also great to see 1165 Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC), Oswestry, doing their bit for the cause on November 4.

"It will be the turn of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force, B Coy, Oswestry detachment, to step up for November, Saturday 11, so look out for them on the day."

Volunteer Caroline Logsdail with Mike Soutar, volunteer, and Gary Stevenson

Events to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Oswestry begin on Friday at Oswestry General Cemetery, where there will be a special service to remember Oswestry’s fallen.

As part of the service wooden poppy crosses will be laid at all war graves; taking part in the service will be young people from Oswestry School Cadets and Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School at 2pm.

On Saturday, November 11, a short Armistice Day Service at the Memorial Gates, Cae Glas Park will start at 10.50am.

The Oswestry Remembrance Day Parade takes place on Sunday at 10.50am. The parade will form up on the Bailey Head at 10.30am and will be led by the Porthywaen Silver Band to the Memorial Gates at Cae Glas Park, where the service will be held.

Following the service and laying of wreaths, the parade will then return up to the Bailey Head.