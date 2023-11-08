Christmas magic returns to countryside attraction

The Santa Experience includes a visit to Santa in his grotto, along with an interactive family show from the Elf Academy, and a whole farm’s worth of fun.

Every child will receive a gift from Santa and there will be drinks and festive treats for all the family.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Santa’s top elves to Park Hall this December. They are taking over this Christmas with lots of fun activities and their show, Elf Academy – Mission Impossible,” said Richard Powell, joint owner/director at Park Hall.

“The show will be performed every hour starting from 11am until 3pm, every day that we’re open during Christmas and promises to delight our young visitors.

“There will be some Christmas characters to meet as you explore the farm, as well as meeting Father Christmas in our grotto, and receiving a Christmas present. Tickets are selling fast so don’t delay in securing yours to make some wonderful memories this Christmas.”

Tickets include all-day entrance to the farm where you can meet the animals and enjoy the many indoor and outdoor play areas, including tractor rides, soft play, role play village, music room, and the science illusion zone.

The event will be open on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17 and from 21 – 24 daily.

Spaces are limited and tickets must be booked online at parkhallfarm.co.uk.