Friendly football match raises

Workers at Advance Plus, a civil engineering and building company working on extensive new infrastructure at the United Utilities Water Treatment Works on Broomhall Road in Oswestry, held a charity football match and raffle to raise money for the Children's Hospice.

Damian Kitchen, Josh Forrester, and Derek Stringer from Advance Plus were approached by a team from the RJAH Orthopaedic Hospital to play a five a side football match and decided that it would be great to make it a charity event.

Damian said, “Although my home is in Sheffield, I have been working in Oswestry for over a year and have read about the great, but sometimes difficult work that Hope House does and thought it would be good to try and help in some way.

"When we had a call from the Hospital, we thought it would be a perfect opportunity so we approached our employer; Advance Plus and it was fully behind the project."

Advance Plus said it has a number of major infrastructure projects throughout the UK and likes to be a good neighbour to the communities it works alongside.

Damian continued, “I’d like to thank all the suppliers, subcontractors and, of course, the staff for their generous donations of raffle prizes, money, footballing skills and time, that made this such a great success. We raised £2,800 from the football and raffle with a further £550 being donated directly to Hope House. On the subject of footballing skills, I think we have work to do as the Orthopaedic Hospital team beat us fairly and squarely."