Playing their cards right to raise funds for charity

The Francis Savage Memorial Bridge Group meets each Wednesday in the Welsh Frankton village hall.

Each year members choose a charity to support.

This year the card players chose the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of local farmer and rugby player, Neil Williams.

Recently his widow, Jo, attended a meeting to accept the cheque on behalf of the charity.

Anne Ward, one of the players said: "Our little group of bridge players is known as The Francis Savage Memorial Bridge Group as, when our original host, and teacher of some, decided to retire it was our dear friend Francis who said that we should do something to carry on meeting; then we very sadly lost her hence the name.

"Anyone who plays bridge is welcome to join us at Welsh Frankton Village Hall on a Wednesday afternoon at 2pm."