Suspected drug driver arrested after foot chase

By Richard WilliamsOswestryPublished:

Police officers in Oswestry have arrested a suspected drug driver following a foot chase through the town centre.

Police in Oswestry made the arrest
West Mercia Police said on Twitter that a vehicle had failed to stop in Beatrice Street over the weekend.

The driver of the silver hatchback got out of the at Sainsbury's in the town and fled.

After after a foot chase, the driver was detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class-B drugs and being unfit through drink or drugs.

The vehicle was also seized for no insurance

