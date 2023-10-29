West Mercia Police said on Twitter that a vehicle had failed to stop in Beatrice Street over the weekend.
The driver of the silver hatchback got out of the at Sainsbury's in the town and fled.
After after a foot chase, the driver was detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of Class-B drugs and being unfit through drink or drugs.
The vehicle was also seized for no insurance
