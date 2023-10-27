Yasmin is true star for her work for hospital charity

Yasmin Heath, Charity Administrator, receiving her RJAH Stars Award from Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, alongside members of the League of Friends and RJAH Charity team.

Yasmin Heath, who works in the RJAH Charity and League of Friends at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, was called out for being a ‘fantastic team player’.

She has been outstanding in managing the initiatives, particularly Togetherness Week – a celebration initiative for staff throughout the trust which took place back in September.

Victoria Sugden, charity director, said: “Yasmin has worked incredibly hard to facilitate a number of initiatives, in particular Togetherness Week. This has been over and above her day job, but she has really been outstanding in the way she has managed the whole project.

“Yasmin is a fantastic team player and has worked with Catering, Communications, Sim Lab, Medical Illustration, and external companies to organise fun activities for all as part of the week.

“It is always a pleasure to work with Yasmin. She is kind, considerate, hard-working, and creative.”

The monthly award is presented to unsung stars from across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Yasmin said: “I am so shocked and happy to win the award. I cannot quite believe it. Thank you so much to Victoria for my nomination and a huge thanks to my lovely team for all their support with everything.

“I couldn't do any of it without them.”

Yasmin was presented with her award, consisting of a keepsake certificate, a box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends, and a voucher by chief executive Stacey Keegan.

Stacey said: “The RJAH Charity and League of Friends provide an outstanding service to our staff and patients, and I am delighted that Yasmin has been recognised for her dedication to the Trust.