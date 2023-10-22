Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Wrexham collision

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning North Wales Police said they received a report that a pedestrian walking on the A483 northbound between Junction 4, for the A525 Ruthin Road, and Junction 5, for the Mold Road interchange, had been hit by a vehicle.

They said the emergency services attended but a man was confirmed dead at the scene.

The force said that the victim's family and the coroner have been informed.

The road has since reopened, and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Detective Constable Donna Vernon said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I am urging anybody who may have been travelling along the A483 around the time of the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact us."