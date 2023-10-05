Mayor will line up at for the Oswestry 10k

Mayor, Olly Rose, preparing for Oswestry 10k

But on October 12 she will tie up her trainers and line up at the start of the town's 10k race.

Councillor Olly Rose, is hoping her challenge will help raise money for her mayoral fund - which is helping Oswestry Foodbank and Osnosh, organisations providing food for those in difficulty.

Fundraising also includes a quiz night and raffle on October 5 at 7.30pm at the Bailey Head.

The mayor said: "At the last minute I've entered the Oswestry 10k on October 15. I have done no training, and to date not quite managed 5k.

"I really don't enjoy running - I will run for a bus. Most of my effort results in little forward propulsion but I'm giving it a try and will at least crawl over the line."