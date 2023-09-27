Thousands of pumpkins on their ways to countryside attraction for Halloween season

The huge pumpkin barn

The event will be held over the weekends of October 13-15 and 20-22 and then daily between October 27 and November 4.

Every paying child will receive a free pumpkin to carve and take home at the end of the day.

“Leave all the mess of pumpkin carving with us,” said Richard Powell, joint owner–director.

“We’re lining up even more fun activities this Halloween with our pumpkin alley, singing pumpkins, pumpkin games, the Little Scare House, and The Witches Cavern.

“Our Pumpkinfest event provides the perfect level of spookiness, that isn’t too scary for youngsters.”

“Whatever the weather, there are lots of activities throughout the farm, inside and outside, which are included in the Pumpkinfest tickets. Indoors we have a role-play village, sand and water play, brickworks, a demon drop slide, under 4's sensory play area, music room, science area, planet room, multiple museums, and a chance to meet the rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Or take in the fresh autumn air outside with the Crazy Farm Adventure Course, Woodland Adventure Play Area, zip wire, barrel train rides, and tractor rides, or see the rabbits in Burrow Land, the goats in their playground, and the pigs racing. We promise lots of fun on the farm and Halloween tricks and treats.”