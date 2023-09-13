Resurfacing work in Oswestry town centre gets underway

Church Street resurfacing is underway

The two roads in the town centre are being resurfaced as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme, with work being carried out by the council’s contractor, Kier.

The work began last week and is on track to be completed by September 29, with new ‘build outs’ and planters also being installed on Church Street in the coming weeks.

The traffic light end of Church Street has now been surfaced and lined, with work continuing along the rest of the road.

Meanwhile work to resurface Cross Street begins this week.

Councillor Dan Morris, cabinet member for highways at Shropshire Council, said: “This work represents a big investment in Oswestry and people will see significant and notable improvements once Church Street and Cross Street have been resurfaced, and once the new build-outs and planters are in place on Church Street.

"I know the 'hogs' have caused frustration for many people who will be only too pleased to see them removed and replaced.”

From September 18, Church Street will be closed for work to install ‘build outs’ to replace the temporary plastic barriers known as ‘hogs’ – along with associated drainage work. This work will be completed by 29 September as planned.

There will then be a 28-day period between the laying of materials in the build outs and the application of a coloured pavement surface.

Once the coloured surface is applied there will then be a further few days’ delay to allow for curing before new planters are put in place.

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID manager, said: “It is great to see the works being carried out on Church Street/Cross Street.

"Oswestry BID has been working on this project for a long time and committed to funding parts of the scheme as enhancements to the works undertaken by Shropshire Council. It is only by working together that projects of this type can be delivered.

“Like everyone we have been very frustrated that this has taken as long as it has, but we would like to thank all the businesses and residents for their patience and would like to add that the contractors have commented on how helpful and understanding the businesses and people of Oswestry have been during these works.

“We are really hopeful that the full scheme will soon be completed and that it will be a real improvement for the town.”