MP sees for herself the road safety issues of a busy trunk road

Helen Morgan at the Llynclys crossroads

Helen spent time in Llynclys recently talking to residents amidst an ongoing campaign to improve safety along the A483 and at the Llynclys crossroads.

Earlier in the year the MP petitioned constituents over the need for road safety improvements alongside the A483, and has regularly met with representatives from National Highways, West Mercia Police and the Welsh Government.

She said many residents raised the need for a lower speed limit and stronger enforcement measures along the stretch.

“Residents in Llynclys want to see real action to improve road safety at the crossroads, not just words. I’ve been doing all I can to push forward the campaign for improvements and to put the case for local people across as clearly as possible.

“Thank you to all the residents in Llynclys who stopped to chat and shared their views. This is a huge issue that impacts safety for all the nearby villages and anyone heading too and from Oswestry.

“We had over 400 signatures on our petition to improve safety on the A483 from our teams going around the villages which the road passes through, which was a good proportion of households in the area. There is clear public demand to sort this problem out.”

Plans for a Pant/Llanymynech bypass have been on and off road programmes for the past 30 years with local people saying that if the bypass can not be built there has to be other safety improvements on the road, the main north south route through Wales.