Second series of hit football doc Welcome to Wrexham is about to return to screens

The club was bought by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020 and they launched the Disney+ series about the club and the city.

Season one showing how the club reacted to the new owners has been watched by millions of people across the world.

But it ended in heartbreak at the Racecourse Ground as Grimsby knocked Wrexham AFC out of the play-offs to get into the main football league in the 2021/22 season.

Now the second series, which will begin on September 12, will cover the trials and tribulations of Wrexham's second full season with Reynolds and McElhenney in charge.

In real time the club's third season is already underway and football fans will know how last year's season ends.

But there are surprises promised along the way.

Ahead of the release the titles and a synopsis of episodes one and two have been released, to give fans a teaser.

"Welcome Back to Wrexham" is the title of the first episode which has a right royal flavour as the stars prepare to welcome King Charles III to the ground.

Episode Two: "The Quiet Zone" shows Wrexham striker Paul Mullin tackle challenges on and off the pitch and introduces Wrexham superfan Millie Tipping. Mullin and the club also promote awareness of autism.