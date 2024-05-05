'Men are getting better at talking but there's less support - I'm trying to fill that gap'

After working with prisoners as an NHS clinical psychologist, Dr Emily Barney felt a different approach to mental health was needed.

Also concerned about the statistics surrounding male suicide rates, she wanted to offer an alternative to traditional therapy.

In December, she opened the UK’s first Brain Gym, offering one-to-one mental fitness personal training (MFPT) sessions.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 and men are three times more likely than women to die by suicide.

“Men are getting better at talking about their problems but there is less support available for men who can’t talk about it but know they are struggling. That’s the gap I’m trying to fill.

“The idea of training your brain to perform better and build mental strength seems to be accessible to men,” says Emily.

Spartannn Brain Gym, based at Lions Amateur Boxing Club in Brierley Hill, was the culmination of three years of planning.

Emily has devoted time to testing the method and techniques used with prisoners, police officers and army veterans.

The training sessions feature practical brain exercises that will get participants working different parts of their brain.

“Instead of a therapist, there is a mental fitness personal trainer and instead of talking, we have practical exercises to get the brain to perform better and think more positively,” explains Emily.