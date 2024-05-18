'Receiving diagnosis can be devastating': Shropshire families learn to cope with illness at care home event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event, which took place at the Sandstone Care Group run Telford Hall on Thursday, offered expert advice on how to support loved ones through a diagnosis, as part of Dementia Action Week.

Hosted by Jay Chaplin, Sandstone Care Group’s Regional Training and Development Manager, the four-hour session included practical strategies to assist their friends and family members facing dementia.

It was the second workshop to be held by Telford Hall following a successful launch in March, with plans to roll out the initiative across more Sandstone-owned homes.

Jay said: "Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be devastating for both the individual affected and their loved ones. It is often a brand-new concept for many families and can be a daunting prospect to have to deal with.

“That’s why we want to lend a hand to those trying to understand the condition and, importantly, help them give the best possible support to their loved one.

“It is certainly not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, but we hope that our workshops will help set people in the right direction to coping more effectively.”

The workshop was held during Dementia Action Week which, this year, highlights the importance of diagnosis.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, one in three people with dementia do not have a diagnosis, yet 91% of those affected say there are benefits to getting a diagnosis.

Valerie Herbert, Area Manager for Sandstone Care Group, said: "Our first couple of dementia workshops have proven to be hugely popular, with those attending feeling empowered to tackle the challenges that lie ahead when caring for a loved one with dementia.

“Seeing a loved one show signs of dementia is never easy but, with the right support, it is possible to ensure they have the best possible quality of life.

“We’re now planning a series of workshops across some of our other care homes, so we’re looking forward to extending our support to more families.”

For more information about Sandstone Care Group, visit: www.sandstonecare.co.uk